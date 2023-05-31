Causeway Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190,759 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Hello Group worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,742 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOMO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. 568,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,247. Hello Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Hello Group had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $465.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

