Causeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66,919 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of BIDU traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.92. 1,629,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,720. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

