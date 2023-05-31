Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 240,042 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Causeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,078,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240,042 shares during the period. Berry Global Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Berry Global Group worth $65,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 351,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,670,000 after acquiring an additional 73,716 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 275,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 66,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 30,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.53. 253,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,586. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

