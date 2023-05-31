Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 27,247 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Causeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,247 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 1.6% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $55,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.42. The stock had a trading volume of 607,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.27. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

