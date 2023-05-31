Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 30,954 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,954 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 64,337 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 26,353 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMC. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 0.6 %

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,303,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,731. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.