Causeway Capital Management LLC Takes $3.32 Million Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 466,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Crescent Point Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $748.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

