Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $701,000. JW Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 86,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Celsius by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,091,150 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,551 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,726. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.80. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $138.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.62 and its 200-day moving average is $101.18.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CELH. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.78.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

