Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Up 5.6% in May

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 9,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 24.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.78.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $125.53. 1,360,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.62 and a 200-day moving average of $101.18. Celsius has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $138.80.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,091,150 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,551 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Celsius by 437.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.