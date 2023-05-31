CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 2,183 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler stock opened at $132.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

