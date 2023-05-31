CenterBook Partners LP Acquires Shares of 12,890 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,890 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after buying an additional 278,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,955,000 after purchasing an additional 190,946 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,802,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,106,000 after purchasing an additional 300,189 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,760,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,827,000 after acquiring an additional 69,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,860 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMS opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average of $87.70.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

