CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $194.51 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.92 and a 200-day moving average of $210.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

