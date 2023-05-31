CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in United Rentals by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $346.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.27 and its 200 day moving average is $384.58.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

