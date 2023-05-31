CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $734.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $712.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $699.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $762.51.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,268,740 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.11.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

