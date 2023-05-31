CenterBook Partners LP Has $887,000 Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,125,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Clean Harbors by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,544,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,907,000 after buying an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.22.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $144.17 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,882.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,526 shares of company stock worth $5,930,987. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

