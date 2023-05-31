CenterBook Partners LP Has $962,000 Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Timken were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Timken by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Timken during the first quarter worth about $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Timken by 33.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Timken by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Timken Stock Down 1.2 %

Timken stock opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average is $77.21. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 23.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

