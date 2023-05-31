CenterBook Partners LP Raises Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 240.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,934 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 336.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.