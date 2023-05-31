CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $58,431,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 898.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after acquiring an additional 488,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVR Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,783,000 after acquiring an additional 474,471 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at $10,355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 52.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,905,000 after acquiring an additional 321,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CVI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

CVR Energy Price Performance

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.65%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

