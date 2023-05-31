CenterBook Partners LP Sells 96,006 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 96,006 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,551,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 35,416 shares during the period.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.95.

Shares of AXTA opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $32.56.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

