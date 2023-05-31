Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CGAU. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of CGAU traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. 339,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,156. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $8.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.