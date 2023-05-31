Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CGAU. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.
Centerra Gold Stock Up 8.6 %
Shares of CGAU traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. 339,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,156. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $8.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
