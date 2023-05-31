Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.53

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and traded as low as $5.02. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 121,454 shares.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

