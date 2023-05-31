Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $333.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.74. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $514.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.35.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

