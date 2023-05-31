Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in May

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,400 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the April 30th total of 368,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 288.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock remained flat at $6.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long-Term Care Operations segments.

