Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cheviot Value Management LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,753. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

