Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $97,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.78.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,515. The company has a market capitalization of $287.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

