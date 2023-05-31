Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Down 7.2%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 925,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,092,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chico's FAS Trading Down 12.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $558.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $524.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico's FAS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 127,804.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,777,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 550.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 1,532,781 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,999,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,242 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $6,543,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,543 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

See Also

