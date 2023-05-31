China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 729,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 2.4 %

CJJD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,631. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

