China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Short Interest Update

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,041,700 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 10,977,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33,472.3 days.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

Shares of CGMBF remained flat at $0.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37. China Minsheng Banking has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

