China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Short Interest Update

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,041,700 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 10,977,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33,472.3 days.
China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance
Shares of CGMBF remained flat at $0.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37. China Minsheng Banking has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.43.
About China Minsheng Banking
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Minsheng Banking (CGMBF)
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
- UiPath Stock Has Short-Term Pain for Long-Term AI Gain
Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.