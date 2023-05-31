China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance
Shares of China Shenhua Energy stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 77,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,398. China Shenhua Energy has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
About China Shenhua Energy
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.
