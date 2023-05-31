ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Down 6.8% in May

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 42,483.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:COFS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838. The company has a market capitalization of $156.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 32.91%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.

