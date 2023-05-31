Choreo LLC Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $34.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $893.82. The stock had a trading volume of 443,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,131. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $899.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $853.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $580.01 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

