Choreo LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $509.42. 528,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $225.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $443.20 and a 1 year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

