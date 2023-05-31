Choreo LLC Buys 1,808 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First National Trust Co lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,019. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.14 and its 200-day moving average is $110.20.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.