Choreo LLC Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Choreo LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,840,000 after buying an additional 935,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,732,000 after acquiring an additional 692,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,264,000 after acquiring an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,998,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,543,000 after acquiring an additional 486,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $64.26. 367,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,956. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

