Choreo LLC Sells 498 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 333.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $3,425,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.37. 3,631,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.95. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

