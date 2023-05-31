Choreo LLC Takes $809,000 Position in FundX ETF (NYSEARCA:XCOR)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in FundX ETF (NYSEARCA:XCOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCOR. Creative Planning bought a new position in FundX ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in FundX ETF during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FundX ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FundX ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

FundX ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XCOR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471. FundX ETF has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $52.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39.

FundX ETF Profile

The fundX ETF (XCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides broad exposure to stocks from around the world of various market capitalization that are perceived to be in sync with market leaders. XCOR was launched on Nov 1, 2001 and is managed by FundX.

