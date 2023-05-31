CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Shares Down 0.1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.75. 14,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 21,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

CHS Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02.

About CHS

(Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.