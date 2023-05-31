Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Increased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103,984 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,025 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,000,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,845,000 after purchasing an additional 68,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Price Performance

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $190.10 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

