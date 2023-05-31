CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 265,775 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,775 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $64,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.72. The company had a trading volume of 178,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,854. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average is $119.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

