CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,817,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412,607 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $93,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1,104.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $76,303,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,016. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

