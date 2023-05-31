CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $119.27 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156,995 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $119,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.22. 4,231,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,824,719. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. The company has a market cap of $210.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

