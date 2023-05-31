CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $85.83 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179,924 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.31% of American Water Works worth $85,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 6.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 44.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.15. The stock had a trading volume of 140,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,719. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.04.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

