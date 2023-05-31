CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,628 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Illinois Tool Works worth $71,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,093,000 after buying an additional 2,117,664 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $91,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215,823 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.69. The stock had a trading volume of 155,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,131. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

