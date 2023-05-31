CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,207 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.17% of Enphase Energy worth $60,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $235,387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $178,809,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,521,000 after acquiring an additional 607,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.43. 716,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206,806. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.21.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

