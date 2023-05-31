CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,377,458 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 222.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377,458 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Gold Trust worth $69,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.30. 1,543,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,103,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.