CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 159,758 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $75,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,034,508. The company has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

