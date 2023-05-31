CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Intuitive Surgical worth $127,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $5.20 on Wednesday, reaching $301.87. 288,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $317.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.25.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.