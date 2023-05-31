CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,493,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,011 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alphabet worth $749,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 761,217 shares worth $30,709,834. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

GOOGL stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,649,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,654,191. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $126.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

