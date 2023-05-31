Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires Shares of 4,402 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Boston Partners bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after acquiring an additional 678,620 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 187.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 909,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,135,000 after acquiring an additional 593,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,466,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,467,000 after purchasing an additional 575,545 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 401,346 shares of company stock valued at $30,342,883. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.25. 481,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,845. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

