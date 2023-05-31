Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $204,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,451,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,464,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,052,000 after purchasing an additional 562,974 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 414,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 319,245 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $91.22. The stock had a trading volume of 547,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,619. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.81 and its 200 day moving average is $108.74. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

