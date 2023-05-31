Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 1,021 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PG&E were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 770.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCG traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,195,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,925,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

